Beverages That Help Lower Blood Sugar

tea with cinnamon
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 10:10 AM EDT

Keeping blood sugar stable is critical for long-term health. Persistently high glucose can damage blood vessels, nerves, and organs, increasing the risk for diabetes, heart disease, and kidney problems. Smart beverage choices can help regulate sugar levels, boost energy, and support overall wellness.

“Certain beverage strategies can meaningfully support a healthy lifestyle, reduce the risk of insulin resistance, and even blunt post-meal glucose spikes,” says Sarah Steele, registered dietitian and metabolic specialist, in The Healthy.

Top Drinks for Blood Sugar Control

  • Water. The simplest and most effective choice. Water hydrates, supports kidney function, and helps flush excess glucose from the body, keeping levels stable throughout the day.
  • Cinnamon-Infused Water. Add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon (preferably Ceylon) or a cinnamon stick to water and let it steep for 30 minutes. Cinnamon may help lower blood sugar by imitating the effects of insulin, helping to move sugar from the bloodstream into cells.
  • Green Tea. Packed with polyphenols, green tea enhances insulin activity and may reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. It also provides a gentle energy lift without added sugar.
  • Black Coffee. In moderation, black coffee may boost metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Skip sugar and high-fat creamers to maximize benefits.
  • Vegetable Juices. Fresh cucumber, celery, or spinach juices deliver nutrients and fiber without the sugar load of fruit juices. Add lemon or ginger for extra health perks.
  • Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV). Diluted ACV before meals may slow sugar absorption and improve insulin response. Mix one tablespoon with water, lemon, ginger, or mint. Always dilute to protect teeth and stomach lining. Check with your healthcare provider before drinking ACV.

Avoid drinks with added sugars, including packaged teas, coffees, and juices. Pair these beverages with a balanced diet and regular exercise to further enhance blood sugar management.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


2025-10-27
Wednesday, 27 August 2025 10:10 AM
