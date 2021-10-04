10 Natural Therapies That Lower Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, plagues one out of three Americans. Often called the ‘silent killer’ because it usually has no symptoms, hypertension can lead to heart disease, sexual dysfunction, stroke, kidney failure an aneurysm and other conditions.

The American Heart Association recommends a normal blood pressure reading of 120/80 mm Hg. Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, a board-certified internist and creator of the Cures A-Z app, which contains many natural therapies for a multitude of medical conditions, personally suggests a more realistic 140/80 mm Hg, and says that if your blood pressure is higher, it is best to take prescription medication to bring it down quickly.

“When your blood pressure is under control, you can start natural therapies so see if you can reduce your prescription medicines and avoid their potential side effects,” Teitelbaum tells Newsmax, adding that you should always work with your doctor before changing or reducing medication.

Dr. Joel Kahn, founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity in Bingham Farms, MI, says that while medications can be prescribed, for a good number of people, hypertension is a lifestyle disease related to poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyle, stress, poor sleep, obesity, smoking and other factors that can be controlled or eliminated.

“The natural approaches I recommend work for all ages, aren’t expensive, and don’t have the side effects common with prescription medications,” he tells Newsmax.