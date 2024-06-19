Diet Changes That Lower Blood Pressure

More than 100 million Americans, nearly half the U.S. adult population, have high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. Ideally, the American Heart Association (AHA) says our blood pressure readings should be 120/80 milliliters of mercury (mm Hg).

Many with elevated blood pressure have what is known as stage 1 hypertension, where blood pressure readings are between 130 and 139 for the upper, or systolic number, and between 80 and 89 for the lower, or diastolic reading

According to AARP, people with stage 1 hypertension may be able to lower their numbers with simple changes in lifestyle habits and may not require medication. Losing weight, lowering salt intake and limiting stress are good starting points.

Making small changes in your diet can also drive the numbers down, according to The Washington Post. Here are some suggestions:

• Eat potassium-rich foods. Not having enough potassium in your diet is as harmful as eating too much sodium. When you eat enough potassium, your kidneys are better able to excrete excess sodium. Studies have shown that when people with hypertension consumed between 3,500 milligrams (mg) to 4,700 mg, the recommended daily value, they were able to lower their blood pressure numbers dramatically. Fabricio Mancini, author of The Power of Self-Healing, and an internationally known expert in nutrition and health, recommends adding avocados, bananas, beets, lima beans, salmon, sardines, and coconut water to your grocery shopping list to boost potassium intake.

“These are all great sources of potassium,” he says.

• Cut back or eliminate alcohol. The International Society of Hypertension recommends abstinence from alcohol to control hypertension, adding that research has found that a decrease in alcohol consumption results in a significant reduction in blood pressure. The upper daily limit for alcohol is one drink (12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine or a shot of liquor) for women and two for men.

• Boost fiber. Fiber has been linked to improving overall cardiovascular health. Research has shown that every five-gram-per-day increase in fiber reduces both systolic and diastolic levels by two points. Add fiber superstars to your diet, which include black beans, avocados, bulgur, raspberries, pears, and oatmeal, to help lower blood pressure. The University of Michigan compiled a handy chart of the amount of fiber in several different foods.

• Reduce sugar intake. Sugar added during the processing of foods has been linked to a greater risk of high blood pressure as well as weight gain, insulin resistance, and elevated cholesterol levels. One interesting study of older women found that by reducing daily sugar intake from nine teaspoons (36 grams) to under seven teaspoons (28 grams) lowered systolic blood pressure by 8.4 points and diastolic blood pressure by 3.7 points. Sugar-sweetened beverages are some of the best-known culprits of hidden sources of added sugar.

• Lose weight. Research has shown that even a five-to-10-pound weight loss in those who are overweight can help lower blood pressure.