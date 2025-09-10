WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bladder | cancer | fda | inlexo | chemotherapy | surgery-free

FDA Approves J&J's Bladder Cancer Treatment

images on screen of bladder cancer
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:11 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson's drug delivery system for a type of bladder cancer, offering a potential surgery-free option for patients.

The drug release system, branded as Inlexzo, was approved for patients with a type of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who did not respond to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin therapy, the current standard-of-care, and are ineligible for, or refuse to undergo bladder removal surgery.

"We believe Inlexzo represents a unique bladder-sparing treatment that addresses a significant unmet need for patients who have limited options after unsuccessful BCG therapy," said Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan.

Divan estimates potential revenue of about $3.4 billion for Inlexzo by 2040.

The approval was based on data from a mid-stage study, in which more than 82% of the patients who received Inlexzo showed no signs of cancer, and over half of them remained cancer-free for at least a year.

"This drug, at ultra low doses for long periods of time... behaves in a way that not only pushes the disease into remission, but then maintains it through some immune memory," Christopher Cutie, vice president and disease area leader for bladder cancer at J&J, told Reuters ahead of the FDA decision.

Inlexzo is inserted directly into the bladder where it remains for three weeks per treatment cycle for up to 14 cycles, the company said.

It does not interfere with daily activities and provides a sustained release of chemotherapy drug, gemcitabine, into the bladder.

Most common side-effects associated with the treatment include urinary frequency, urinary tract infection and pain, J&J said.

J&J acquired the drug when it bought private biotech TARIS Biomedical in 2019.

The drug is also being tested in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson's drug delivery system for a type of bladder cancer, offering a potential surgery-free option for patients.The drug release system, branded as Inlexzo, was approved for patients with a type of high-risk...
bladder, cancer, fda, inlexo, chemotherapy, surgery-free
286
2025-11-10
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved