This Hobby May Slow Brain Aging

The next time someone calls you a “bird brain,” take it as a compliment. A new brain imaging study published in the Journal of Neuroscience suggests that bird-watchers have brains that appear younger than their actual age.

While diet and exercise are well-known for supporting healthy aging, Canadian researchers found that key brain regions became more active when experienced bird-watchers were asked to identify different bird species during MRI scans. Novices performing the same task did not show the same level of brain activity.

According to Inc., bird-watching may have a positive effect on brain aging by engaging memory, attention, and visual recognition. These mental tasks stimulate areas of the brain linked to cognitive function, potentially helping to slow age-related decline.

The scans showed increased activity in regions such as the bilateral frontal cortex, intraparietal sulcus, and right occipitotemporal cortex — areas involved in visual processing, attention, object recognition, and memory.

The fact that experienced bird-watchers had stronger brain responses than beginners, suggests that repeated practice may help build and maintain neural connections over time.

Neuroscientist Robert Zatorre of McGill University said the study “suggests that maintaining brain activity with some specialized abilities is also linked to reduced effects of aging.”

Experts note that bird-watching is not the only hobby that benefits brain health. Activities such as dancing, learning an instrument, woodworking, and playing chess can also challenge the brain and support cognitive function.

Still, for those who enjoy the outdoors, bird-watching offers a simple and rewarding way to stay mentally sharp — so grab a pair of binoculars and embrace being a “bird brain.”