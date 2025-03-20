WATCH TV LIVE

USDA to Invest Up to $100M to Combat Bird Flu

scientists researching in lab
Thursday, 20 March 2025 02:08 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday it plans to invest up to $100 million in projects that will help in research of therapies and potential vaccine candidates to help combat bird flu.

The funding will be available to for-profit organizations, including vaccine and therapy makers, as well as states, universities and other eligible entities, according to the USDA.

In February, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the U.S. will invest up to $1 billion to combat the spread of bird flu and increase egg imports to drive down high prices.

The USDA said on Thursday it is seeking vaccine candidates that are well matched to circulating variants and require hands-off delivery for protecting chickens and turkeys. 

Thursday, 20 March 2025 02:08 PM
