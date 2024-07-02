WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bird flu | mcdonalds | eggs | shortage | australia

Bird Flu Hits McDonald's Breakfasts in Australia

blood test positive for bird flu with eggs in background
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 07:19 AM EDT

Good luck getting a late-morning McMuffin in Australia.

McDonald's has cut breakfast service timings by 1-1/2 hours, the company said, after a shortage of eggs caused by bird flu outbreaks that have led to the slaughter of about 1.5 million chickens.

"Like many retailers, we are carefully managing supply of eggs due to current industry challenges," McDonald's said on Facebook, adding that from Tuesday it would stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. instead of the usual time of midday.

"We are working hard with our Aussie farmers and suppliers to return this back to normal as soon as possible," the fast food company said.

Australia is battling outbreaks of several strains of highly pathogenic avian influenza that have struck 11 poultry facilities, most of them egg farms, in its southeast since May.

None of the strains are the H5N1 variant of bird flu that has spread through bird and mammal populations worldwide, infecting billions of animals and a small number of humans.

Fewer than 10% of Australia's egg-laying hens have been affected and authorities say they are successfully containing the virus, but several retailers have set limits on the number of eggs customers may buy.

There has been some disruption to egg supply, with shelves in some stores emptying towards the end of the day, Rowan McMonnies, the managing director of industry body Australian Eggs, said last week.

"Consumers can be assured there's still over 20 million hens under the care of hundreds of egg farmers across Australia that will continue to work hard to ensure there's eggs on shelves," he added.

Bird flu spreads to farmed animals from wild birds. The 2024 infections are Australia's 10th outbreak since 1976, each contained and eradicated, the government has said. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Good luck getting a late-morning McMuffin in Australia. McDonald's has cut breakfast service timings by 1-1/2 hours, the company said, after a shortage of eggs caused by bird flu outbreaks that have led to the slaughter of about 1.5 million chickens. "Like many retailers, we...
bird flu, mcdonalds, eggs, shortage, australia
288
2024-19-02
Tuesday, 02 July 2024 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved