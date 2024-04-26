WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bird flu | h5n1 | milk | samples | particles | fda

FDA: Bird Flu Traces Found in 1 in 5 Milk Samples

water being poured into a container at a dairy farm
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 26 April 2024 01:24 PM EDT

One in five commercial milk samples tested in a nationwide survey contained particles of the H5N1 virus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said late on Thursday, suggesting the outbreak of bird flu is more widespread than previously thought.

The agency said there is no reason to believe the virus found in milk poses a risk to human health.

"This says this virus has largely saturated dairy cattle throughout the country," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota. Many infectious disease experts and government officials have said they believe the pasteurization process will inactivate the virus, also known as avian influenza. However, additional testing is needed to confirm that there is no infectious virus in the milk, the agency said.

"To date, the retail milk studies have shown no results that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe," the FDA said in its latest update.

"I'm not worried about the milk itself. It does indicate that the virus is more widespread among dairies than we had previously thought," said Samuel Alcaine, associate professor, of food science at Cornell University.

"We had a little over 30 herds or farms that had been reported as having positive for avian influenza. We have just under 30,000 farms across the U.S. Thirty-three is a really small number. It makes it seem like there is definitely more spread out there."

Eight U.S. states have confirmed cases of bird flu in 33 dairy herds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Only one person - a Texas farm worker - has been confirmed to have bird flu in the current outbreak. The patient suffered conjunctivitis, an eye irritation that can cause redness and discomfort.

The FDA said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not recorded additional human cases beyond the first confirmed case.

FDA is further assessing any positive findings through egg inoculation tests, which it described as a gold standard for determining viable virus.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
One in five commercial milk samples tested in a nationwide survey contained particles of the H5N1 virus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said late on Thursday, suggesting the outbreak of bird flu is more widespread than previously thought. The agency said there is no...
bird flu, h5n1, milk, samples, particles, fda
332
2024-24-26
Friday, 26 April 2024 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved