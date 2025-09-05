Study: Beet Juice Lowers Blood Pressure

A new study published in Free Radical Biology and Medicine found that older adults who drank beet juice daily were able to lower their blood pressure naturally.

According to Women’s Health, when participants consumed nitrate-rich beet juice, the bacteria in their mouths changed — and their blood pressure dropped. The greatest benefits were seen in adults ages 60 to 70.

This isn’t the first time beets have been linked to heart health. Earlier research showed that drinking about a cup of beet juice daily could improve blood pressure. A 2024 analysis found that people who drank beet juice every day experienced a significant drop in systolic blood pressure (the top number) for up to 90 days.

Why Beet Juice Works

Nutritionist Sonya Angelone explains the science behind the benefit. “When you consume beets or their juice you ingest nitrates, which are converted to nitrites by the good bacteria in the mouth,” she says. “The nitrites-rich saliva is swallowed, where it is converted to nitric oxide in the stomach.”

Once absorbed into the bloodstream, nitric oxide helps blood vessels relax and widen in a process called vasodilation. Maintaining healthy oral bacteria is key for this conversion. Angelone notes that eating a diet rich in nitrates from beets and leafy greens supports this process while helping prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth.

Why Blood Pressure Matters

High blood pressure — defined as higher than 120/80 by the American College of Cardiology — affects millions of Americans. Left uncontrolled, it raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other serious health problems. The Mayo Clinic urges regular monitoring and lifestyle changes to help manage hypertension.

Other Health Benefits of Beets

Beyond lowering blood pressure, beets offer a host of nutritional perks. According to Healthline, they are rich in fiber, which supports digestion and reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as colon cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Certain compounds in beets may also have cancer-fighting properties, while antioxidants in the root help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of long-term illness.