The Lowdown on Beef Tallow

Beef tallow, a versatile ingredient rendered from beef fat, has been used for centuries in cooking and baking. Known for its rich flavor and high smoke point, beef tallow is ideal for frying and roasting. Beyond culinary uses, it has also been used in skin care products and candle making due to its nourishing properties and long-lasting burn.

But 35 years ago, the cooking fat was phased out of fast food chains when heart attack survivor Phil Sokolof launched a campaign against saturated fat, says NPR. Beef tallow is made up of roughly 50% saturated fat. Studies have shown that eating too much saturated fat increases levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, which increases risk for heart attack and stroke. The American Heart Association recommends eating a diet that contains less than 6% of calories from saturated fat.

However, now that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, recommends beef tallow, fast food chain Steak n’ Shake is switching back to it for cooking its fries.

Kennedy touts beef tallow as being healthier than the seed oils commonly used for frying because it’s more “natural.” According to HuffPost Life, beef tallow is the fat that surrounds a cow’s organs, primarily the kidneys and loins. It’s cooked down and clarified to make a product that resembles coconut oil and shortening.

Beef tallow is making a huge comeback, especially with people focused on whole traditional foods, notes wellness expert Rebecca Kastin.

“It’s a traditional fat that our ancestors used for cooking, skin care, and even medicine,” Kastin says.

When it comes to health benefits, the source matters. Grass-fed beef tallow is significantly richer in fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K2, which are essential for immune function, bone health, and even cardiovascular health. It also contains higher levels of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a beneficial fatty acid known for its anti-inflammatory properties and potential benefits for metabolism and body composition. It’s also high in stearic acid, a type of saturated fat that new research suggests may support mitochondrial function, helping with energy production and even insulin sensitivity.

However, cattle raised on grain-heavy diets, antibiotics, and hormones tend to have lower levels of these beneficial nutrients and may contain residues of the chemicals used in industrial farming. Since toxins are often stored in fat, quality is everything when choosing animal fats. “This is why grass-fed and pasture-raised sources are key — they provide more of the nutrients we want while avoiding potential contaminants,” notes Kastin.

Some experts are concerned that Kennedy’s stance may encourage more people to eat fast foods no matter what fat they’re fried in. The real villains, says Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and head of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University, are excessive amounts of refined grains, starches and sugar, as well as salt and other preservatives, chemical additives, and contaminants from packaging.

Seed oils, such as sunflower, corn and olive, are typically heart healthy. Olive oil, a key component of the plant-based Mediterranean diet, has been found to lower the risk for cardiovascular disease. “Seed oils are actually the bright spot,” Mozaffarian says. “Seed oils are healthy fats, healthy monounsaturated, polyunsaturated fats that are really good for our bodies.”

Amanda Beaver, a wellness dietitian at Houston Methodist in Texas, disagrees, pointing out that when polyunsaturated fats are heated for cooking purposes, they can produce inflammatory compounds that harm our health. Inflammation can lead to arthritis and heart disease, she says. Beef tallow has fewer inflammatory properties, according to Beaver.

But Amy Reisenberg, a clinical dietitian focused on cardiology, says she’s concerned about the health risks of all saturated fats. She’s especially worried about her clients with a family history of heart disease or elevated cholesterol, as saturated fat increases cholesterol levels and contributes to plaque in the arteries.

The bottom line seems to be that beef tallow can be part of your kitchen tool kit but shouldn’t be something you reach for all the time. Plus, deep-frying isn’t something that should be done regularly anyway, says Kastin.

“At the end of the day, grass-fed beef tallow can be a fantastic, nutrient-dense fat when used in moderation and as part of a well-balanced diet,” Kastin tells Newsmax. “Like anything, it’s all about quality and context — choosing grass-fed over conventional makes all the difference in maximizing benefits while minimizing potential downsides.”