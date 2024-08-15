The Best Time to Shower for a Good Night's Sleep

Scientists say that relaxing in warm water, whether it's a bath or shower before bedtime improves sleep quality. The reason could be that our body temperature dips lower in the evening so a soothing shower or bath a couple of hours before you go to bed helps increase blood flow to the extremities.

This makes falling asleep easier, according to BBC Science Focus Magazine. The warm water also helps to relax and calm tense muscles after a busy day.

A meta-analysis of 17 studies found that taking an evening shower or bath in temperatures ranging from 104 and 108.5 degrees Fahrenheit improves sleep quality. Those who bathe or shower one to two hours before bedtime also fall asleep faster. This was especially true in older adults.

According to a Sleep Foundation poll, 41.8% of U.S. adults shower or bathe in the morning while 38.4% do so in the evening. Taking a shower or bath in the evening is the second most popular bedtime ritual for adults, behind watching TV, reports the 2022 poll. Not surprisingly, more women than men like to bathe or shower at night, while men are more likely to hit the shower in the morning, right after waking up.

While research shows that physiologically, a nighttime bath may be better for sleep, others do it for hygienic reasons.

"I do this mainly as a hygiene thing and for comfort," says physical therapist Jenny Iyo from Seattle. "I exercise or bike almost daily, so I would have to wash my sheets all the time if I didn't shower before bed. I also don't like feeling sticky in bed."

Dermatologists and other experts argue that an evening soak helps wash away grime and dirt accumulated during the day. Others say that a brisk morning shower helps stimulate skin cells to give them a healthy glow and helps control the stress hormone, cortisol, which is naturally higher in the morning.

Whatever your bath or shower routine, it's important to remember that sleep is important to physical, mental, and emotional health, and too little sleep is associated with chronic conditions such as depression, obesity, diabetes, and strokes.

In a news release, the American Heart Association suggests 7-9 hours of sleep daily for optimum cardiovascular health for adults, and more for children depending on age.