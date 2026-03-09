Infant Bath Seats Recalled Due To Tipping Hazard

Parents are being asked to stop using certain baby bath seats after officials said the products could tip over and put infants at risk for drowning.

Nearly 2,400 Trankerloop baby bath seats are being recalled because they do not meet the standard safety rules for infant bath seats, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Officials say the seats are unstable and can tip over during use, which could lead to serious injury or drowning. No injuries have been reported so far.

The recall involves Trankerloop baby bath seats sold in blue, gray, pink and yellow.

The seats have:

Two detachable arms that act as a restraint

Four suction cups on the bottom

A cup and sponge included with the seat

A tracking label on the back of the product says “PLASTIC STOOL” and “Model: YD-1958.”

The seats were sold on Amazon.com from August 2025 through October 2025 for about $36.

They were imported by Shenzhenshirongmanshangmaoyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Shi Ronmang Trading Co., Ltd.), doing business as Trankerloop, of China.

Consumers should stop using the bath seats immediately, officials said.

To receive a refund, parents must: