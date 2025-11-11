Why You Should Wash Your Bananas

Most people don’t think twice about skipping the sink when it comes to bananas since they have a thick, protective peel. But food safety experts warn that the outside of the fruit can still carry bacteria, pesticides, and dirt that may cause foodborne illness.

Even fruit flies can lay eggs on banana peels and hatch inside your home—an unpleasant surprise you’ll definitely want to avoid.

According to Real Simple, bananas should be rinsed thoroughly under cool running water for at least 30 seconds, then dried with a paper towel to remove any lingering contaminants. It’s best to wash them before storage so the peels don’t transfer bacteria or pesticide residue to other fruits and vegetables.

Experts also recommend washing other produce with inedible peels — such as avocados, melons, and squash — to prevent bacteria on the surface from seeping into the flesh when the fruit or vegetable is cut. This simple step can help lower your risk of foodborne illnesses like listeria, salmonella, and E. coli.