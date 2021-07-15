4 Overlooked Causes of Lower Back Pain

About 16 million Americans suffer from consistent or chronic back pain ― and as we age, the chronic aches tend to worsen. That is because we lose fluid in our spinal discs, which makes us stiffer and more prone to injury. Back pain is the number one cause of disability worldwide and up to 80% of people experience back pain at some point in their lives, according to the American Chiropractic Association.

According to CNBC, research shows that a dramatic decrease in activity results in increased musculoskeletal pain. Many Americans began working from home during COVID-19 which reduced their normal routine of commuting to the office, taking that lunch hour walk, or going to the gym.

The psychological stress of the pandemic can also trigger back pain, said Dr. Eric Robertson, an expert on low back pain and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association.

“Things like depression and anxiety, and fear about work can all translate to very strong predictors of who has back pain,” he said. Robertson added that many people working from home have less than ideal ergonomic work centers and may be sitting slouched over their laptops or on an uncomfortable kitchen.

While some causes of back pain may be obvious, such as lifting a heavy object incorrectly or overdoing gardening, others are more subtle: