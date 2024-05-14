Woman Sues AstraZeneca After COVID Shot Trial

A 42-year-old mother of two who says she was “the picture of health” before taking part in a 2020 clinical trial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine claims she is now permanently disabled from the British-made drug.

According to the New York Post, Brianne Dressen, a former teacher, filed a lawsuit Monday claiming that she began experiencing side effects hours after receiving the vaccine as part of the U.S. clinical trial. She suffered headaches, blurred vision, nausea, and other symptoms including tingling down her legs, a condition called paresthesia.

Dressen’s medical woes skyrocketed, and she was eventually diagnosed with “post-vaccine neuropathy” by neurologists at the National Institutes of Health in 2021 after numerous hospitalizations.

Despite having a contract with AstraZeneca that promised to pay medical expenses incurred by the vaccine, Dressen says she has received only a one-time payment of $1,243.30. According to her lawsuit, the drug manufacturer asked her to sign a consent form that said AstraZeneca would “pay the costs of medical treatment for research injuries, provided that the costs are reasonable, and you did not cause the injury yourself.”

Dressen asserts that the one-time payment is a fraction of the costs she’s incurred from medical expenses and lost wages since participating in the trial and becoming ill.

“I did everything they asked of me. I honored my obligations to them. They have not honored any,” said Dressen who claims she is still disabled although some of her symptoms have improved. The Post says more than 50 people have filed a class-action suit against AstraZeneca stating they also suffered illness from the vaccine.

However, the University of Oxford says that the vaccine that they developed in partnership with AstraZeneca saved the lives of 6.3 million lives in the first year of a global vaccine rollout when over 3 billion doses were made available in 183 countries.

A spokesperson from the drug manufacturer issued a statement to Bloomberg Law saying, “From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile and regulators around the world consistently state that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.”