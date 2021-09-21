Seven Natural Remedies for Asthma Symptoms

Asthma is a condition marked by swelling of the airways that constricts the flow of air from the nose to the lungs. Allergens and other irritants that enter the lungs can trigger asthma symptoms, such as wheezing, coughing, chest pain, and trouble breathing.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 25 million Americans have asthma, which equates to one in 13 people. There is no cure for asthma, and it can be deadly.

Some natural therapies may be helpful in managing the symptoms of asthma, but there is no substitute for proper treatment and medication from your healthcare provider or specialist.

“Just because something is natural, it doesn’t mean it is superior,” Dr. Andy Nish, of NGPG Allergy and Asthma, tells Newsmax. “Not all natural events are good, such as getting poison ivy or being struck by lightning! Suggestions such as losing weight and exercising are both helpful, but we have excellent asthma medications that can help mitigate asthma exacerbations while following your doctor’s asthma action plan.”

Here are some natural recommendations that can be implemented in conjunction with conventional treatments for helping to prevent and treat asthma symptoms: