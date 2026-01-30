Dr. Crandall: Will AI Replace Doctors?

Elon Musk recently ignited debate across the medical world after suggesting that artificial intelligence could make medical school "pointless."

The provocative remark has sparked questions among patients and professionals alike: Is AI really poised to replace doctors?

Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of the Palm Beach Clinic of Preventive Medicine and Cardiology in Florida, says AI represents a powerful new tool in medicine — but not a replacement for human care.

"Well, this is exciting news. AI is very exciting. All possibilities are open," Crandall explained to Newsmax's "Newsline." "As a doctor, this gives us valuable information that's easily accessible within minutes, when you have the patient in the office or in the hospital."

Crandall, a Yale-trained cardiologist, said AI already plays a role in modern medical practice by helping physicians quickly access research and clinical data.

"In years past, I trained at Yale and spent a lot of time in the medical library," he said. "I couldn't always find topics on certain diseases that presented. So, AI is an extremely valuable tool that we're using in medicine right now."

Still, Crandall stressed that technology cannot replace hands-on patient care or clinical judgment.

"It's not going to take the place of a doctor," he said. "But it is going to provide information quickly to doctors to help make the correct diagnosis."

That distinction is especially important for patients worried about emergency care or complex medical decisions.

"We definitely don't want to dumb down doctors by using AI as a crutch," Crandall said. "We need to train professionals so they're very smart and well-qualified, and AI can be an adjunct tool."

Crandall emphasized that examining a patient in person remains essential.

"We do need to examine the patient. We need to see what the patient looks like," he said. "I don't think AI is there completely, but it is something I'm using in my office every day."

While AI may transform how doctors access information, Crandall believes it will ultimately enhance — not replace — the human side of medicine.