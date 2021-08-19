6 Superfoods That Relieve Arthritis Pain

If you are one of the 32 million Americans who suffer from osteoarthritis (OA) you may be experiencing painful, aching joints on a daily basis. The ‘wear and tear’ of this most common form of arthritis causes the cartilage that normally cushions our joints to break down, leading to painful bone-on-bone contact, says AARP.

While anti-inflammatory medications and pain-relieving drugs can help alleviate the symptoms of OA, lifestyle changes can also be effective. Losing weight and exercising are at the top of the list to treat OA naturally. Weight loss lessens the load on the joints, and movement helps stretch and strengthen the muscles around the joint to improve mobility and flexibility.

Healthcare experts who practice holistic care say that eating certain foods can reduce arthritis-related inflammation. Following a Mediterranean or DASH diet that limits refined carbohydrates, saturated fat and excess sugar may help control arthritis symptoms.

Add the following superfoods to your diet plan to soothe achy joints: