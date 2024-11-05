How to Turn Anxiety Into Productivity

A recent poll found that most Americans are stressed over politics and the election, and about 45 million say that anxiety is affecting their sleep. Experts say that suppressing anxiety only magnifies its power over us. However, by viewing anxiety as a motivating force, we can harness that energy to push us into action and achieve our goals.

According to Psychology Today, these three recommendations can help you tame the negative repercussions of anxiety:

• Reframe your thinking. You can reduce the fear associated with anxiety by viewing it as a challenge that you are ready to tackle, rather than a roadblock hindering your path. Harvard Business School researchers found that viewing anxiety as something exciting rather than fearful helped participants improve their performance in stressful situations.

• Focus on what you can control. This is critical. Anxiety often arises from uncertainty about things that are beyond our control. Studies have shown that people who put their focus and energy on the things they can tackle in stressful situations had lower levels of anxiety and a better sense of psychological well-being

• Learn to solve problems. Anxiety can be a vehicle to help us learn how to solve problems instead of being overwhelmed. Research has found that taking proactive measures reduces anxiety and improves coping strategies. Neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki, a professor of neural science and psychology at New York University, suggests channeling your “what if” lists into “to-do” lists. Instead of worrying about climate change, for example, start by removing plastics from your home.

This take-action advice stems from our ancestral origins and the beginning of anxiety, says Suzuki. “When our worry was about a lion or tiger or something, the resolution to that was always an action ─ like getting away,” she explains.

According to My Wellbeing, for immediate relief from anxiety, the 333 rule is most effective:

• Name three things you see. When you are feeling immobilized by anxiety, pause, take a deep breath and take inventory of your surroundings. Name three things you can see ─ a tree, chair, and window, for example.

• Name three sounds you can hear. Focus on the sounds around you and name three of them. It could be a bird singing, the air conditioner humming or even your own breath.

• Move three parts of your body. Choose three parts of your body and move them. It could be circling your wrists, nodding your head, or turning your neck from side to side.

Experts recommend practicing the 333 technique even when you aren’t anxious, so it becomes second nature and more effective when real problems arise. Remember that anxiety disorders are the most common mental health condition in the United States, affecting 40 million adults. However, fewer than 40% of those suffering receive treatment.

If your anxiety isn’t relieved by common coping techniques, or it affects your daily life, seek the help of a mental health professional.