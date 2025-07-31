Dr. Small: Practical Tools to Ease Anxiety

Amid the pressures of work, family, finances, and an unrelenting news cycle, anxiety has become a constant companion for many Americans.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 19% of U.S. adults currently suffer from an anxiety disorder.

“Stress and anxiety are everywhere,” says Dr. Gary Small, author of The Small Guide to Anxiety and chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center.

We all experience emotional ups and downs, but for many, anxiety becomes a disorder that significantly interferes with daily life, says Small.

Small, who also serves as physician-in-chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, notes that one in three people will experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives that may benefit from professional treatment.

The Link Between Anxiety, Stress, and Memory

When anxiety takes hold, it doesn’t just affect mood — it also impacts brain function.

According to Small, stress activates the body’s inflammatory response, which is helpful in the short term but becomes harmful when overactivated. Chronic stress can cloud thinking and impair memory.

We produce stress hormones like cortisol, Small explains. But high levels of cortisol over time can actually shrink the hippocampus, the part of the brain that’s responsible for memory.

The good news? These effects can be reversed. Studies have shown that injecting cortisol into volunteers temporarily impairs memory—but once cortisol levels drop, memory function returns, Small told Newsmax’s "National Report."

When Anxiety Triggers Panic

Anxiety can manifest in both emotional and physical ways, sometimes escalating into panic attacks. According to the Mayo Clinic, a panic attack is a sudden wave of intense fear accompanied by physical symptoms—even in the absence of a real threat.

“If you’ve had a panic attack, you know how physical it is,” Small says. You can feel short of breath, your heart races, you sweat — some people feel like they’re dying.

Self-Help Strategies That Work

Fortunately, there are effective tools for managing both day-to-day anxiety and acute symptoms like panic attacks.

If you begin to hyperventilate during a panic episode, Small recommends breathing into a paper bag to restore normal respiratory function.

“You will inhale carbon dioxide, which will help calm you down,” he says.

For more general anxiety relief, physical activity — especially aerobic exercise — can be a powerful tool.

“When you exercise, your body releases endorphins, natural anti-anxiety chemicals,” explains Small. That ‘runner’s high’ people talk about isn’t a myth. It can elevate your mood and help relieve both anxiety and depression.

In addition to exercise, Small also encourages incorporating breathing exercises and meditation into daily routines.

These simple, evidence-based practices can significantly reduce anxiety and help build long-term emotional resilience.