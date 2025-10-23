WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: antidepressants | depression | anxiety | weight | heart rate | cholesterol

Antidepressants Linked to Weight, Heart Changes

antidepressant pills spilling out of pill bottle
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 23 October 2025 10:35 AM EDT

Antidepressants are widely used to treat depression and anxiety, but a new study finds that some of these medications can cause noticeable changes in weight, heart rate and cholesterol levels.

The study, published Tuesday in The Lancet, analyzed data from more than 58,000 participants to compare 30 different antidepressants or a placebo for an average of eight weeks.

Researchers found what they called “clinically significant” differences in how each medication affected the body’s metabolism and blood flow.

For example, people taking maprotiline gained an average of 4 pounds, while nearly half of users of amitriptyline experienced some weight gain. In contrast, agomelatine was linked to an average weight loss of 5.5 pounds among 55% of participants.

Heart rate changes also differed. Some drugs, like nortriptyline, increased heart rate by about 14 beats per minute, while fluvoxamine caused a decrease of around 8 beats per minute.

Researchers emphasized that while these findings highlight important differences, antidepressants remain effective treatments for depression and anxiety.

The results show the need for personalized prescriptions so that doctors can better match a drug to patient’s health needs.

"We do know that these medications are life-saving and life-changing, but they can have variation from person to person depending on a person's metabolism, their age (and) what other medications they're on," psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma told CBS News after reviewing the findings.

She noted that untreated depression can also cause physical changes like weight gain or loss, so it’s important to “weigh the risks and the benefits” of starting medication.

Varma added that doctors should discuss possible side effects with patients before prescribing antidepressants and regularly monitor for any changes.

"Let's not cause panic, but these medications do have really important side effects," Varma told CBS News.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Antidepressants are widely used to treat depression and anxiety, but a new study finds that some of these medications can cause noticeable changes in weight, heart rate and cholesterol levels. The study, published Tuesday in The Lancet, analyzed data from more than 58,000...
antidepressants, depression, anxiety, weight, heart rate, cholesterol
293
2025-35-23
Thursday, 23 October 2025 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved