Two Animal Viruses Potential Global Health Threats

Infectious disease experts are sounding the alarm about two pathogens in animals that have the potential to trigger the next major health crisis.

Researchers warn that influenza D and canine coronavirus are increasingly jumping from animals to humans.

Researchers warn in the January issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases that surveillance for these viruses is lagging. This creates a dangerous blind spot, as both viruses are showing signs they could adapt for wider spread among the human population.

The research collaboration included scientists from the universities of Texas, Florida and Kentucky as well as Ohio State University.

"Our review of the literature indicates these two viruses pose respiratory disease threats to humans, yet little has been done to respond to or prevent infection from these viruses," co-author John Lednicky said in a news release. He’s a research professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Since its discovery in 2011, influenza D has affected many types of livestock and wildlife species, including pigs, cows, poultry and deer. It is believed to contribute to bovine respiratory disease, costing the U.S. cattle industry roughly $1 billion annually.

But the virus is no longer confined to animals.

Studies show that up to 97% of cattle workers in Colorado and Florida carry antibodies for the virus, meaning they have been exposed.

While these human infections have not yet caused symptoms of illness, scientists say the virus is primed to evolve quickly.

A specific influenza D strain recently found in China has already gained the ability to move from person to person.

“If these viruses evolve the capacity to easily transmit person to person, they may be able to cause epidemics or pandemics since most people won’t have immunity to them,” Lednicky warned in a news release.

A second virus is also on scientists' radar — CCoV, canine coronavirus.

Unlike SARS CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, canine coronavirus typically causes stomach issues in dogs. But new strains are emerging that target the human respiratory system.

Cases have been documented in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and even Arkansas. In some instances in Southeast Asia, the virus was linked to patients hospitalized with pneumonia.

Because hospitals do not routinely test for canine coronavirus, the true number of human cases is unknown.

Researchers emphasize that the lack of reliable diagnostics and vaccines makes these pathogens a major threat to public health.

They concluded that even the limited data available present a cause for concern, and more diagnostic tests and better surveillance systems and countermeasures are needed.