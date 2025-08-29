Stay Safe This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer — and a time for getting together with friends and family. But traveling to gatherings can be hazardous. And if your plans include swimming, camping or a cookout, check out these timely safety tips from the American Red Cross.

Swimming

Drowning can happen in as little as 20 to 60 seconds. Protect yourself and others by:

Swimming with a buddy in lifeguard-supervised areas.

Assigning a dedicated “water watcher” to monitor swimmers.

Wearing a Coast Guard–approved life jacket when boating or in rough waters.

Getting out of the water at the first sign of thunder or lightning.

Entering open water feet-first — never dive headfirst.

Food Safety

Each year, 48 million Americans suffer food poisoning. Keep your picnic safe by:

Storing perishables in coolers with ice packs.

Washing hands and utensils before food prep.

Keeping raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods.

Camping

Before heading into the wilderness:

Research the park and its risks in advance.

Follow rangers’ safety advice and know your limits.

Pack a first-aid kit for stings, sprains, and cuts.

Share your travel plans with someone you trust.

Bring enough food and water for people and pets.

Traveling

Holiday weekends bring heavier traffic. MD Now Urgent Care reports an average of 308 traffic fatalities on Labor Day. Stay safe by:

Planning your route ahead of time.

Checking your car’s tires and fluids.

Packing an emergency roadside kit.

Keeping phones charged with a backup power source.

Making sure drivers are rested and you have a designated driver if your group will be drinking alcohol.

For more preparedness, the Red Cross offers a First Aid app and a free Emergency app with weather alerts and safety information at redcross.org/apps.