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Tags: alzheimers | medication | agitation | axsome | auvelity

FDA Approves Drug for Alzheimer's-Related Agitation

two people with canes, ones hand over the other's
(AP)

Friday, 01 May 2026 08:01 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Axsome Therapeutics' drug to treat agitation in patients ‌with Alzheimer's ​disease, the company said on Friday.

The drug, branded ⁠as Auvelity, offers ​a new treatment option for patients ⁠with Alzheimer's-related agitation, marked by restlessness, aggression and emotional distress. ‌These patients have long ​relied on ‌antipsychotic drugs, which had ‌serious safety risks.

Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, affects ⁠about 7 ‌million people ⁠in the United States. ⁠Agitation occurs ⁠in up to 70% of ‌the patients, contributing to faster cognitive decline, heavier burden on ‌caregivers, ​and ‌higher risk of death.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Axsome Therapeutics' drug to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's ​disease, the company said on Friday. The drug, branded ⁠as Auvelity, offers ​a new treatment option for patients ⁠with Alzheimer's-related...
alzheimers, medication, agitation, axsome, auvelity
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2026-01-01
Friday, 01 May 2026 08:01 AM
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