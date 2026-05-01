FDA Approves Drug for Alzheimer's-Related Agitation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Axsome Therapeutics' drug to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease, the company said on Friday.
The drug, branded as Auvelity, offers a new treatment option for patients with Alzheimer's-related agitation, marked by restlessness, aggression and emotional distress. These patients have long relied on antipsychotic drugs, which had serious safety risks.
Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, affects about 7 million people in the United States. Agitation occurs in up to 70% of the patients, contributing to faster cognitive decline, heavier burden on caregivers, and higher risk of death.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.