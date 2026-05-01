FDA Approves Drug for Alzheimer's-Related Agitation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Axsome Therapeutics' drug to treat agitation in patients ‌with Alzheimer's ​disease, the company said on Friday.

The drug, branded ⁠as Auvelity, offers ​a new treatment option for patients ⁠with Alzheimer's-related agitation, marked by restlessness, aggression and emotional distress. ‌These patients have long ​relied on ‌antipsychotic drugs, which had ‌serious safety risks.

Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, affects ⁠about 7 ‌million people ⁠in the United States. ⁠Agitation occurs ⁠in up to 70% of ‌the patients, contributing to faster cognitive decline, heavier burden on ‌caregivers, ​and ‌higher risk of death.