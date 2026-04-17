Dr. Crandall: New Alzheimer's Drugs Don't Work

A major new review is raising doubts about a class of widely promoted Alzheimer’s drugs, suggesting they may not deliver meaningful benefits for most patients.

The new anti-amyloid medications, which include lecanemab (Leqembi) and donanemab (Kinsula), are designed to remove amyloid beta from the brain — a protein that forms toxic clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

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However, the study, published in the Cochrane Review, found that the drugs have little to no effect on patients’ cognitive decline and dementia.

Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, says the findings reflect what he has seen in clinical practice.

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“I would agree with the report,” Crandall told Newsmax’s “Bianca Across the Nation.”

“It’s been my observation in my practice that we haven’t seen any bit of benefit in these drugs.”

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Amyloid is a naturally occurring protein in the brain, but problems can arise when levels become abnormal.

“Amyloid is a protein. It’s normally found in the brain, and actually it can be beneficial in many ways,” Crandall explained. “But when it gets out of order, when you produce too much amyloid, it starts interfering with the nerves and the other function of the brain.”

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Experts now believe Alzheimer’s may be more complex than previously thought, involving multiple factors beyond amyloid buildup.

“Sometimes these things are set off because of an infection or coronary disease or inflammation,” Crandall said. “We don’t have any real treatment.”

He added that once the disease has progressed, reversing it remains extremely difficult.

“I think there’s already damage in the brain and it’s just progressive,” Crandall said.

For families facing early signs of Alzheimer’s, prevention and risk reduction may be the most effective strategies.

“There are things that you can do — control your blood pressure, control your heart disease, get to a better weight, exercise, memory enhancement,” explained Crandall, who is also editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

“These all will help patients that have dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

However, Crandall cautioned that expectations for current drug treatments should remain realistic.

“Once the disease has really gone forward in a dramatic way, there isn’t much that we can do to reverse it,” he said.

Alzheimer’s disease affects millions of Americans and remains one of the most challenging conditions to treat. While research continues, experts say a better understanding of its underlying causes is still needed.

“We do not understand it,” Crandall said. “And currently I don’t believe the drugs really work.”