FDA Approves First Blood Test to Detect Alzheimer's

vials of blood to test for Alzheimer's disease
Friday, 16 May 2025 02:08 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has cleared Fujirebio Diagnostics' blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's disease, making it the first of its kind to detect the condition.

Blood testing is initially likely to be used to rule out Alzheimer's, with positive results signaling the need for more advanced diagnostics.

Alzheimer's, which gradually destroys memory and thinking skills, is characterized by changes in the brain including buildup of amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles that result in loss of neurons responsible for transmitting information.

Fujirebio's diagnostic device, will be used for early detection of amyloid plaques associated with the disease. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


