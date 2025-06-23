Stay Safe When Cooking With Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil is a mainstay in most kitchens. While most of us can’t remember a time before using this staple for storing or cooking foods, the origins of aluminum foil are interesting.

Before aluminum foil, people used tin that was hammered into sheets in the mid-19th century as a wrapping material. Tin foil was revolutionary and versatile but left a “tinny” taste when used to wrap foods. In the late 19th to early 20th centuries, a shift from tin to aluminum began as aluminum production became more cost-effective and its advantageous properties became evident.

The hallmark moment was in 1910 when the U.S. foil manufacturer, "Reynolds Wrap," began producing aluminum foil for packaging. Aluminum was found to be more abundant, cheaper to produce, and lacked the 'tin taste' that sometimes accompanied foods wrapped in tin foil.

But experts warn that while aluminum foil is convenient for many uses including food storage and roasting foods, it can be a concern when used improperly, according to functional nutrition coach, Rebecca Kastin.

“Aluminum foil is often used in cooking, but there are concerns about its potential impact on health, particularly in relation to Alzheimer's disease,” Kastin says. Studies suggest that excessive exposure to aluminum, especially through high-heat cooking methods like baking or grilling, could lead to cognitive decline, according to Kastin. “While the link is not definitive, it's recommended to limit the use of aluminum foil for cooking and opt for alternatives like parchment paper or glass containers, especially when cooking acidic foods.”

Aluminum foil can be used safely in the kitchen when handled properly. Here are a few tips for safe usage:

• Avoid direct contact with acidic foods. Aluminum reacts with acidic foods (like tomatoes or citrus), which can cause the foil to break down and lead to aluminum leaching into the food. Use parchment paper or glass containers for acidic dishes.

• Don't use aluminum foil with high heat. While aluminum foil is generally safe for baking and grilling, avoid using it with high temperatures for extended periods, as it can cause the aluminum to break down and potentially release small amounts of aluminum into the food. Use it for lower-temperature cooking or as a cover for roasting, but avoid direct exposure to flame or very high heat. According to Eating Well, Reynolds Wrap makes a heavier foil just for grilling. But experts say the potential for foil to break down still occurs after 400° Fahrenheit. “Although occasional use may not cause harm in healthy individuals, repeated exposure can lead to a gradual buildup of aluminum in the body,” notes Darin Detwiler, an expert in food safety at Northeastern University.

• Don’t store leftovers in foil for a long period of time. Wrapping steamed ears of corn at room temperature before serving is fine, but foil is not airtight and can allow bacteria and air to enter which increases the risk of spoilage and foodborne illness if used for lengthy food storage.

• Avoid baking with foil. Since aluminum is a high conductor of heat, using it to line pans for baked goods may lead to your cookies burning on the bottom. It’s preferable to use reusable silicone baking mats or parchment paper for more even heat distribution.

• Never use foil in the microwave. Most of us are aware that putting metal into the microwave could produce sparks or fires. To cover baking potatoes and other items to be cooked in the microwave use paper towels. When covering plates or bowls, use parchment paper or microwave-safe covers to avoid splatters or spills.

• Don’t line your oven or grill with foil. Foil can break down at high heat and could scratch your oven or damage heating elements. Grease could also drip onto the foil and spark a fire. Airflow is critical for grilling so save the foil to wrap your quick-cooking vegetable packets and avoid placing the foil on bottom of the grill.

• Choose uncoated foil. Avoid using foil with any nonstick coating, as the chemicals used in the coating can sometimes break down under high heat, says Kastin.