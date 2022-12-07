Kirstie Alley Died of Colon Cancer: What You Should Know About This Deadly Disease

Iconic actress Kirstie Alley who won an Emmy for her role on the television show, “Cheers”, died on Monday at the age of 71. Her manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed that the beloved star was diagnosed with colon cancer after Alley’s children announced on social media that she had “passed away after a short battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

Colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and women in the U.S. It is expected to kill more than 52,000 people this year, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). The cancer begins in the colon or rectum, part of the digestive system, and many people ignore their symptoms until it is too late.

“People may be uncomfortable about talking about that part of their body,” Dr. Jennifer Inra, a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told TODAY.com. A common warning sign is rectal bleeding, but other symptoms include iron deficiency anemia, abdominal pain, narrow stools, a change in bowel habits and unexplained weight loss.

The ACS says that many cases of colorectal cancer can be cured if detected early. If all adults 45 years and older were screened for the disease regularly, thousands of deaths would be spared. Overall, 91% of those who catch this very common form of cancer early and before it has spread, have a 5-year survival rate.

While anyone at any age can get colorectal cancer, people who have a personal or family history of the disease or have polyps, inflammatory bowel disease or Type 2 diabetes, and African Americans are at increased risk.

The risk of disease is also higher in people who are overweight or obese, lead a sedentary lifestyle, or who eat a low-fiber diet high in red or processed meats, says TODAY.com. Kirstie Alley was public about her struggle with weight issues over the years.

While the number of older adults diagnosed with colorectal cancer has been declining thanks to screening procedures, more young people are being diagnosed with the disease. Men are slightly more at risk for getting colorectal cancer than women, according to ACS data. Black Americans have the highest rate of colorectal cancer incidence and mortality in the U.S. They are 20% more likely to get it, and about 40% more likely to die from the disease.

In 2020, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer at the age of 43. His wife urged people to get stool-based tests and colonoscopies to catch the disease early, before it can spread, according to TODAY.com.

Early screening can save lives, say cancer specialists.

“We’re most concerned about the rising numbers of both cases and deaths among people younger than 50,” said Dr. David Liska, a colon and rectal surgeon in Cleveland, Ohio, who is affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic. That’s why the United States Preventive Services Task Force recently updated its guidelines to recommend that people start getting screened at the age of 45, says AARP.