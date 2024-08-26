Why Airplane Cabins Are So Cold

Bring a sweater or sweatshirt in your carry-on when traveling by plane to be prepared for a chilly flight. Jay Robert, a senior cabin crew member, says airplane cabins are kept cold to ensure your health and comfort.

Robert tells HuffPost that essentially the pilot controls the master thermostat but the cabin crews can make slight temperature adjustments while in the air. There is no standard number for cabin temperature, but the Department of Transportation is studying a petition from the Association of Flight Attendants to establish a comfortable compromise. So far, no firm decision has been made.

According to Reader's Digest, —

Robert says he used to work on the largest commercial aircraft in the world and made sure that the temperature did not exceed 73 degrees Fahrenheit. When it went above 75 degrees, he’d have two or three fainting passengers on a flight.

Since body temperatures vary, airlines keep the cabin temperatures low to be on the safe side. While that may be uncomfortable for people who are constantly chilly, airlines figure that is better than having passengers faint. AeroTime hub reports that normal cabin temperatures hover between 71 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cabin temperatures can also vary by aircraft and different zones on the plane, explains HuffPost. If a zone is large and the temperature sensor is near a source of heat, the system will think that the cabin is warmer than it is.

Robert adds that cabin air can be dry and dehydrating, so a cold cabin prevents the dry air from taking a worse toll on the body. Higher temperatures can also make smells worse, increasing the chances of unpleasant odors in a crowded cabin.

“Warmer temperatures increase the amount of energy available for odor-causing molecules, which means warmer cabins smell funkier,” says Robert, who advises passengers to always wear layers so you can control your own temperature. Pack a pullover sweater, pair of socks and extra water in your carry-on to ensure comfort.