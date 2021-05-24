8 Secrets of Incredibly Happy People

Author Nathaniel Hawthorne said that “happiness is a butterfly which when pursued, is always beyond our grasp, but if you sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” Everyone agrees that being happy is a desirable goal, but achieving that goal may be as elusive as trying to catch that butterfly.

According to Psychology Today, Dr. Martin Seligman, often called the “father of positive psychology,” found that 60% of happiness is determined by genetic factors, leaving the rest in our hands. Experts say that while seeking pleasure may appear to be the goal of happiness, it is really about finding true meaning and engagement in our lives.

“True happiness comes when we align ourselves with the things that bring us joy, which typically involves experiences with other people or time spent by ourselves in nature,” says Dr. Heidi Hanna, the best-selling author of “The SHARP Solution” and “Stressaholic.”

People often think that when they reach a certain goal — such as winning the lottery — they will suddenly become happy. But according to a study from Northwestern University, the happiness levels of big-time lottery winners and those of regular people were about the same. The authors explained that once the winners adjusted to their new level of income, the novelty and temporary euphoria wore off.

So, what are the secrets of truly happy people? Here are some traits they share: