8 Secrets of Incredibly Happy People

Author Nathaniel Hawthorne said that “happiness is a butterfly which when pursued, is always beyond our grasp, but if you sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” Everyone agrees that being happy is a desirable goal, but achieving that goal may be as elusive as trying to catch that butterfly.
According to Psychology Today, Dr. Martin Seligman, often called the “father of positive psychology,” found that 60% of happiness is determined by genetic factors, leaving the rest in our hands. Experts say that while seeking pleasure may appear to be the goal of happiness, it is really about finding true meaning and engagement in our lives.
“True happiness comes when we align ourselves with the things that bring us joy, which typically involves experiences with other people or time spent by ourselves in nature,” says Dr. Heidi Hanna, the best-selling author of “The SHARP Solution” and “Stressaholic.”
People often think that when they reach a certain goal — such as winning the lottery — they will suddenly become happy. But according to a study from Northwestern University, the happiness levels of big-time lottery winners and those of regular people were about the same. The authors explained that once the winners adjusted to their new level of income, the novelty and temporary euphoria wore off.
So, what are the secrets of truly happy people? Here are some traits they share:
- They take care of themselves. Dr. Judy Kuriansky, a noted psychologist and author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to A Healthy Relationship,” tells Newsmax that “research shows that that if you give to yourself, you have more energy and aptitude to give to others.” This includes slowing down to appreciate life’s little pleasures, exercising, eating nutritious food, and getting enough sleep.
- They practice being happy. No one wakes up being happy and supremely happy people are no exception. “Teach yourself to be happy,” says Kuriansky. “It takes effort to evaluate your emotions and make decisions with happiness in mind.”
- They surround themselves with the right people. According to Forbes, happy people surround themselves with like-minded folks. “Surrounding yourself with happy people builds confidence, stimulates creativity, and it’s flat-out fun,” notes author Travis Bradberry.
- They are self-reliant. Happy people do not see themselves as victims and have learned what is important to them, according to Psychology Today. They don’t allow others to dictate or impose their beliefs upon them.
- Their relationships are not about “you complete me.” Happy people known that the secret to true bliss is liking themselves and working on developing a harmonious relationship with oneself.
- Happy people live in the moment. Abigail Brenner, M.D., a psychiatrist in private practice, and author of Women's Rites of Passage: how to Embrace Change and Celebrate Life, says that happy people trust that change is inevitable and appreciate everything that happens to them.
- They stay positive. We all know that bad things happen to everyone. Happy people do not spend time complaining about what happened to them but try to find a solution and move on. “Pessimism fuels unhappiness,” says Bradberry.
- Happy people have faith. Faith is a fundamental cornerstone of happiness. Religious, spiritual, and positive psychology practices have been scientifically proven to create a greater sense of well-being according to Live Happy. Kuriansky adds that whether or not you are religious, a strong belief system is important to build happiness. “Have faith in yourself,” she says.
