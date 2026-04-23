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Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

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The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies for Hackensack Meridian Health, and UCLA Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Founding Director of the UCLA Longevity Center. Dr. Small often appears on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN, and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 14 popular books, including The New York Times bestseller The Memory Bible, L.A. Times bestseller The Other Side of the Couch, and 2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.

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Tags: mushrooms | cognitive health | dementia | dr. small
OPINION

Mushrooms May Protect Your Brain

Dr. Small By Thursday, 23 April 2026 04:35 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Researchers at the National University of Singapore reported in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease on a possible connection between consuming mushrooms and better cognitive health.

They recorded dietary information from 663 Chinese volunteers over the age of 60, and obtained information on consumption of six different types of mushrooms. The researchers also performed cognitive assessments on the volunteers.

They found that subjects who consumed one to two portions of mushrooms each week had a 43 percent lower risk for developing mild cognitive impairment (MCI) than volunteers who consumed less than one five-ounce portion per week.

Those volunteers who ate more than two portions had in excess of 50 percent reduced risk for MCI, a condition that increases an individual’s risk for developing dementia.

It’s possible that the antioxidants in mushrooms protect the brain from accumulation of abnormal protein deposits associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Researchers at the National University of Singapore reported in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease on a possible connection between consuming mushrooms and better cognitive health.
mushrooms, cognitive health, dementia, dr. small
143
2026-35-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 04:35 PM
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