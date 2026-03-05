WATCH TV LIVE

Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is the Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies at Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest, most comprehensive and integrated healthcare network. Dr. Small has often appeared on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 10 popular books, including New York Times bestseller, "The Memory Bible," "The Small Guide to Anxiety," and "The Small Guide to Alzheimer's Disease."

Medications Can Worsen Depression

As a psychiatrist, I always consider the possibility of a drug side effect as a cause of one of the most common mental disorders I see: depression.

There’s a 15 percent chance that a person will develop clinical depression requiring medical intervention at some point in his or her life. A larger proportion develop less severe depression symptoms. Medicines for a variety of conditions can contribute to depression symptoms.

For example, a very common asthma medication, montelukast (Singulair), has been reported to not only cause depression and anxiety, but also suicidal thinking.

Certain acne treatments — such as isotretinoin (Accutane) — contain retinoic acid, an ingredient that also may lead to depression symptoms.

Other medicines that have been reported to occasionally cause such symptoms include:

• Varenicline (Chantix) helps people who want to stop smoking. Potential mental side effects include hostility, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thinking.

• Propranolol hydrochloride (Inderal), a beta-blocker blood pressure medication, can contribute to depressive symptoms.

• Contraceptives including those delivered by vaginal ring or patch can lead to depression.

 • Corticosteroids have been reported to cause not only depression, but also anxiety, panic attacks, and psychosis.

• Vigabatrin is an anticonvulsant medication that may cause depression, irritability, and psychosis.

