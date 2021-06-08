×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: stress | inflammation | hormones | dr. oz

Fruits and Vegetables Ease Stress

By and Tuesday, 08 June 2021 12:15 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Our close biological relative, the orangutan, is a fruit lover. Those tasty treats make up around 90% of its diet. In fact, the big Os feast on more than 400 varieties of plants.

Maybe that's why they look so chill as they amble through the rainforest. 

An Australian study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition found that for middle-age humans (ages 45-65), eating about 16.5 ounces of fruits and vegetables a day helps them stay chill too. It turns out eating like that reduces your stress by at least 10% — enough to make you feel substantially better.

The researchers theorize that the vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, and carotenoids in fruits and vegetables reduce body-wide inflammation and oxidative stress.

Inflammation is related to mental health by disrupting your gut biome and increasing levels of stress hormones (which disrupt the gut and the brain). Runaway oxidation is essentially rusting your bodily systems, increasing risks for cancer and arthritis and amplifying stress responses. 

What do you have to eat to get 16.5 ounces of fruits and veggies a day? Not that much. An average apple weighs about 6.4 ounces. Two cups of spinach leaves equals a bit over 2 ounces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a banana averages around 4 ounces, and one and a half cups of broccoli florets equals about 4 ounces. There you have it.

Making sure you eat at least that much shouldn't stress you out. Once you get that down, we recommend you relax into two to four more servings of fruits and veggies daily.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Researchers theorize that the vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, and carotenoids in fruits and vegetables reduce body-wide inflammation and oxidative stress.
stress, inflammation, hormones, dr. oz
257
2021-15-08
Tuesday, 08 June 2021 12:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved