Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: processed foods | asthma | depression | dr. oz

Processed Foods Threaten Kids' Health and Development

Friday, 03 September 2021 10:48 AM

Remy, the animated rodent in the movie "Ratatouille," had the right attitude about food when he declared: "If you are what you eat, then I only want to eat the good stuff."

Unfortunately, many kids (and parents) don't share that attitude. A study from Tufts University reveals that 67% of the calories that kids and teens eat come from ultra-processed foods.

Ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat food, frozen pizzas, and burgers account for more than 11% of their total calories; packaged sweet snacks and desserts are around 13%.

About half of young folks' calories come from moderately processed foods, such as unhealthful dairy and extra sugar, honey, and maple syrup.

Healthier unprocessed or minimally processed foods contribute just 23.5% of total calories.

Why do people avoid tasty, healthy foods? Have they been taught that cooking is a chore, and anything fast and easy is more desirable?

We'd say yes. And when that's mostly what people eat, they destroy their ability to enjoy diverse flavors. Studies show that high-fat foods damage your sense of smell — and smell accounts for 80% of your ability to taste.

Kids who are nutritionally starved end up with premature diabetes, heart disease, more severe asthma and eczema, a weakened immune system, depression, and less success in school.

Make sure that doesn't happen. Skip the drive-thru and learn to cook together; give your kids a head start on a healthier, happier future.

© King Features Syndicate


Kids who are nutritionally starved end up with premature diabetes, heart disease, more severe asthma and eczema, a weakened immune system, depression, and less success in school.
2021-48-03
Friday, 03 September 2021 10:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
