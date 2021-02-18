Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Signs You May Need More Omega-3s

Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:36 AM

"Omega Man" was a 1971 Charlton Heston movie about survival in a diseased and dangerous world. Film critic Gene Siskel gave it one star; Roger Ebert begrudged it two.

Maybe the moviemakers should have made more of the omega than the man — because omega-3s are superstars. 

Omega-3s — DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) — are essential fatty acids that your body cannot produce. You have to get them from foods.

DHA is important for the health of your brain, the retinas in your eyes, and vital organs systems. It's found in algae, sardines, salmon, and sea trout.

ALA may help protect your heart, nerves, and bones, and fight cancer. It can be converted into both DHA and EPA. It's found in flax seeds, flaxseed oil, canola oil, chia seeds, walnuts, and soybeans.

EPA can prevent the blood from clotting easily, as well as fighting inflammation to ease pain and swelling. It is also used to lower triglyceride levels. It's found in fatty fish like salmon and some microalgae like kelp, which is why algae oil is a good omega-3 supplement.

If you have chronically dry skin, dry eyes, joint pain, even depression, that may signal you're not getting enough omega-3.

Try upping your intake first through food and then supplements. Eat 12 walnut halves a day; make sure you eat salmon twice a week (canned and frozen salmon is less costly and just as healthy); and consider taking 600-900 mg of fish or algae DHA omega-3 supplements daily.

© King Features Syndicate


