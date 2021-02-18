Signs You May Need More Omega-3s

"Omega Man" was a 1971 Charlton Heston movie about survival in a diseased and dangerous world. Film critic Gene Siskel gave it one star; Roger Ebert begrudged it two.

Maybe the moviemakers should have made more of the omega than the man — because omega-3s are superstars.

Omega-3s — DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) — are essential fatty acids that your body cannot produce. You have to get them from foods.

DHA is important for the health of your brain, the retinas in your eyes, and vital organs systems. It's found in algae, sardines, salmon, and sea trout.

ALA may help protect your heart, nerves, and bones, and fight cancer. It can be converted into both DHA and EPA. It's found in flax seeds, flaxseed oil, canola oil, chia seeds, walnuts, and soybeans.

EPA can prevent the blood from clotting easily, as well as fighting inflammation to ease pain and swelling. It is also used to lower triglyceride levels. It's found in fatty fish like salmon and some microalgae like kelp, which is why algae oil is a good omega-3 supplement.

If you have chronically dry skin, dry eyes, joint pain, even depression, that may signal you're not getting enough omega-3.

Try upping your intake first through food and then supplements. Eat 12 walnut halves a day; make sure you eat salmon twice a week (canned and frozen salmon is less costly and just as healthy); and consider taking 600-900 mg of fish or algae DHA omega-3 supplements daily.