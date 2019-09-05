Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: dating | social anxiety | loneliness | Dr. Oz

Tips for Using Dating Apps Wisely

By and
Thursday, 05 September 2019 12:11 PM Current | Bio | Archive

In “Swiped,” the HBO documentary on dating app obsessions, one frequent user reminisces about the good old days of dating: “I do remember when you used to call people on the phone. I think if you called someone these days you'd probably get labeled a psychopath.”

The result is that many 18-to-30-year-olds now spend around 10 hours a week swiping for connections and affection.

What's the appeal? According to a study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationship, dating apps take pressure off people with social anxiety and help ease the loneliness so many younger adults are feeling.

In fact, 22% of adults say they often or always feel lonely, left out, and isolated — and 59% of those folks are between the ages of 19 and 49.

Unfortunately, using dating apps can backfire, creating even more social isolation and discomfort.

Here are some tips for prudent use of dating apps:

• Control your dating-app appetite. Limit use to 30 minutes per day. Don't use it while you're at the office or school. A sure sign of addiction is swiping while hanging out with friends, family, colleagues, or on a date.

• Ease social anxiety. Seek professional therapy. Also work to identify the negative thoughts that fuel your fear of social situations. Then challenge those thoughts.

• Overcome loneliness. Join clubs or volunteer organizations that will get you interacting naturally with like-minded people.

Don't let dating apps swipe your time and attention from the world around you.

© King Features Syndicate

Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Dr-Oz
According to a study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationship, dating apps take pressure off people with social anxiety and help ease the loneliness so many younger adults are feeling.
dating, social anxiety, loneliness, Dr. Oz
247
2019-11-05
Thursday, 05 September 2019 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved