Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: covid | pers | transmission | dr. oz

Get Vaccinated — Your Pet Will Thank You

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:13 PM

When singer John Legend did the ad "This Shot Is Our Shot" to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and then put his inoculation up online, he was thinking about all the heartache that could be prevented by protecting people from contracting the sometimes-fatal infection.

But we bet John and his wife Chrissy Teigen — who posted information about her shot on Facebook — didn't know what a huge benefit their inoculations would be to their bulldogs Pablo, Penny, and Pippa, and their poodle named Petey.

It turns out that when a pet owner gets COVID-19, 67% of housecats and 43% of dogs also become infected.

That's the conclusion of researchers from Canada's University of Guelph, who conducted a study of 48 cats and 54 dogs from 77 households in which an owner had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The paper, presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases 2021, reported that while most infected pets were asymptomatic, 20% of the dogs experienced lack of energy and loss of appetite, a cough, or diarrhea; 27% of cats ended up with a runny nose and difficulty breathing.

The researchers' advice: If you get COVID-19, stay away from your pet, and don't allow it to sleep with you.

And if you have COVID-19 in your house, keep your pet away from other people and pets. Once a cat or dog becomes infected, pet-to-pet and pet-to-human transmission cannot be ruled out.

© King Features Syndicate


It turns out that when a pet owner gets COVID-19, 67% of housecats and 43% of dogs also become infected.
Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:13 PM
