COVID Vaccines Don't Impair Male Fertility

Rocky Marciano won all 49 of his professional boxing matches because he knew how to avoid a knockout punch.

Well, guys, the same is true for you when you get the COVID-19 vaccine. You don't have to worry that your sperm will get KO'd.

It’s quite the opposite, according to a new study that looked at the impact of the two mRNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — on men's fertility. When you get the vaccine, you actually KO your risk for fertility problems and erectile dysfunction (ED).

Doctors at the University of Miami Health System report that they were flooded with questions from people who’d heard that the vaccines would make it impossible for a man to father children. But their recent research letter, published in JAMA, is very reassuring: None of the 45 vaccinated men ages 18 to 50 who they tracked for 70 days had any significant signs of lowered sperm counts.

In fact, for a notable number, baseline sperm concentration and total motile sperm count increased after the second dose of those vaccines, as did semen volume and sperm motility. (They don't know for sure why that happened.)

The same researchers previously discovered that when a man contracts COVID-19, the virus particles remain in the penis and testes for seven to nine months, and that's linked to ED. In addition, the researchers report that some men who get the virus develop inflammation that causes diminished testicular function.

The bottom line: To protect your fertility, your family, and community, get the COVID-19 vaccine.