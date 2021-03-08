Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: chocolate | vaping | anti-inflammatory | dr. oz

Chocolate Vapes: Worst of a Bad Lot

By and Monday, 08 March 2021 12:21 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Americans eat 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate a year, enticed by catchy slogans like "Do you dream in chocolate?"

And people are encouraged to indulge their sweet tooth by the numerous scientific reports that show chocolate is good for you — at least if it’s 70% dark chocolate in 1-ounce-a-day doses.

Unfortunately, that may make those who vape think chocolate-flavored electronic cigarettes are healthy too. Far from it.

A new study found that of all the lung-polluting elixirs added to e-cigs, chocolate flavor (with a high dose of what the researchers say is benzene-ring flavorings) is the most harmful.

According to the study, published in the American Journal of Physiology/Lung, Cellular, and Molecular Physiology, the chocolate flavor delivers a brew of toxins that can kill lung cells and reduce the ability of your immune system to remove bacteria and regulate inflammation.

Banana-, cherry-, and cinnamon-flavored vapes aren't much better for you.

Our advice: Your most healthy choice is to not smoke anything.

Back to chocolate: Three ounces of milk chocolate delivers 518 calories, 24 mg of cholesterol, 82 mg of sodium, and 54 grams of sugar. Three ounces of dark chocolate has 6 mg cholesterol, 19 mg sodium and around 39 mg sugar. That's better, but it still can have around 470 calories.

So while dark chocolate — with its anti-inflammatory powers — is a smart choice for a sweet treat, you want to eat it slowly and savor it in 1-ounce portions.

But don't inhale it.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
A new study found that of all the lung-polluting elixirs added to e-cigs, chocolate flavor (with a high dose of what the researchers say is benzene-ring flavorings) is the most harmful.
chocolate, vaping, anti-inflammatory, dr. oz
244
2021-21-08
Monday, 08 March 2021 12:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved