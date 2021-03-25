Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Exercise Strengthens Your Immune System

In the television show "Parks and Recreation," Chris Pratt was a lovable tubby. Today, as one of the Guardians of the Galaxy, he's toned and healthy.

Making $10 million per movie may be an incentive, but you don't have anything if you don't have your health — and his amazing exercise routine has given him a lot of valuable perks.

It turns out that exercise doesn't just speed up your metabolism, dispel stress, and strengthen your bones, it beefs up your immune system too. That’s because there's a niche in your bone marrow where the production of both new bone and new immune cells begins.

And you have to move to get this essential production process going.

Researchers from the Children's Medical Center Research Institute at the University of Texas Southwestern have discovered that walking — or running — is key to immune strength. The pressure of your footfalls causes a cascade of reactions that end up sending messages to bone-forming cells in your marrow.

The big news is that those bone-forming cells then secrete a growth factor that stimulates production of infection-fighting B cells and T cells in your immune system.

So, to promote your immunity and strengthen bones (and improve your cardiovascular health), start a regular exercise routine five days a week. Aim for 10,000 steps a day (about five miles).

In addition, you can try a high-intensity interval training routine of about 25 to 30 minutes two to three times a week.

© King Features Syndicate


It turns out that exercise doesn't just speed up your metabolism, dispel stress, and strengthen your bones, it beefs up your immune system too.
