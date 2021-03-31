Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: antibiotic-resistant microbes | sweeteners | dr. oz

Another Danger of Artificial Sweeteners

By and Wednesday, 31 March 2021 12:12 PM Current | Bio | Archive

When the music group Matchbox Twenty sang, "I just want to make you go away/ But you taste like sugar/ Yeah, you taste like sugar," they could have been talking about saccharine, sucralose, aspartame, or acesulfame potassium — and that would have been a really smart for the health of the quartet.

Researchers from the University of Queensland recently tested those four common artificial sweeteners and discovered that they actually contribute to the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant microbes by causing the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes in your intestines.

According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. annually, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.

But until now, the problem has generally been attributed to the misuse or overuse of antibiotics. This study uncovered another potentially important source of the problem.

So read the labels on your beverages, candy, and baked goods — even whole wheat bread, granola, Greek yogurt, and salad dressings — to stay clear of those artificial troublemakers.

You'll find it is easier to stop indulging in sugary foods if you avoid artificially sweetened ones. Fake sugars try to satisfy your sugar cravings but instead just aggravate them.

For satisfying taste treats, go for the pure sweetness of fresh fruit, unadulterated whole grains, and one ounce daily of 70% cacao dark chocolate.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. annually, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.
antibiotic-resistant microbes, sweeteners, dr. oz
226
2021-12-31
Wednesday, 31 March 2021 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved