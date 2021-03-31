Another Danger of Artificial Sweeteners

When the music group Matchbox Twenty sang, "I just want to make you go away/ But you taste like sugar/ Yeah, you taste like sugar," they could have been talking about saccharine, sucralose, aspartame, or acesulfame potassium — and that would have been a really smart for the health of the quartet.

Researchers from the University of Queensland recently tested those four common artificial sweeteners and discovered that they actually contribute to the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant microbes by causing the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes in your intestines.

According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. annually, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.

But until now, the problem has generally been attributed to the misuse or overuse of antibiotics. This study uncovered another potentially important source of the problem.

So read the labels on your beverages, candy, and baked goods — even whole wheat bread, granola, Greek yogurt, and salad dressings — to stay clear of those artificial troublemakers.

You'll find it is easier to stop indulging in sugary foods if you avoid artificially sweetened ones. Fake sugars try to satisfy your sugar cravings but instead just aggravate them.

For satisfying taste treats, go for the pure sweetness of fresh fruit, unadulterated whole grains, and one ounce daily of 70% cacao dark chocolate.