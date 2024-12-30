WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: womens health | heart disease | dementia | dr. crandall
OPINION

Heart Disease Linked to Dementia

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 01 January 2025 04:13 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

About twice as many older women develop dementia than do men, and research finds that women who have heart disease are more likely to develop cognitive and memory problems than those without it.

In particular, female heart attack survivors are more likely to see declines in their thinking and memory skills, according to the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Lead author Dr. Bernhard Haring of the Comprehensive Heart Failure Center at the University of Würzburg in Germany looked at data from a long-term study of more than 6,000 postmenopausal women ages 65 to 79. The researchers asked women if they had ever been diagnosed with heart problems. They also gave the women a test of brain function at the beginning of the study and then once every year.

None of the women had thinking or memory problems at the outset of the study. Close to 900 reported having heart disease. About eight years later, more than 400 women showed signs of cognitive decline or dementia. Women who said they had heart disease were 29 percent more likely to have cognitive problems than those who reported no heart disease. Women who’d had a heart attack were at the highest risk of developing cognition and memory trouble. Those with a history of bypass surgery or peripheral artery disease (PAD) — hardening of arteries that bring blood to the legs and feet — were also at greater risk, Dr. Haring said.

Regardless of whether they had heart disease, women with high blood pressure and diabetes were at higher risk of cognitive decline. However, women who suffered from irregular heartbeats or heart failure were not at a higher risk for cognitive decline.

This study is important because of the large number of women involved, and because it provides the opportunity to assess brain decline at an earlier point and try to prevent it, especially by making sure that high blood pressure and diabetes are managed.                                          

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
About twice as many older women develop dementia than do men, and research finds that women who have heart disease are more likely to develop cognitive and memory problems than those without it.
womens health, heart disease, dementia, dr. crandall
326
2025-13-01
Wednesday, 01 January 2025 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved