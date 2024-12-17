WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: vaping | nicotine | arrhythmias | dr. crandall
OPINION

Vaping Might Trigger Irregular Heartbeat

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 18 December 2024 03:20 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Researchers from the University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute found that exposure to the aerosols from e-cigarettes could cause both premature and skipped heartbeats in animals.

This happened when testing the main two ingredients in e-liquids (nicotine-free propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin), and flavored retail e-liquids containing nicotine.

“Short-term exposure to e-cigarettes can destabilize heart rhythm through specific chemicals within e-liquids,” said study author Alex Carll, an assistant professor at the institute. “These findings suggest that e-cigarette use involving certain flavors or solvent vehicles may disrupt the heart’s electrical conduction and provoke arrhythmias. These effects could increase the risk for atrial or ventricular fibrillation and sudden cardiac arrest.”

While vaping does not involve combustion, thus exposing users and bystanders to little if any carbon monoxide, tar or cancer-causing nitrosamines, these e-cigarettes can deliver aldehydes, particles, and nicotine at levels comparable to conventional cigarettes.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Researchers from the University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute found that exposure to the aerosols from e-cigarettes could cause both premature and skipped heartbeats in animals.
vaping, nicotine, arrhythmias, dr. crandall
145
2024-20-18
Wednesday, 18 December 2024 03:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved