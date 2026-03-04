Travel Keeps You Young

Researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia found that positive travel experiences help protect against signs of aging, both mentally and physically.

Stepping out of your daily routine and exposing yourself to new cultures and experiences can improve mental clarity and emotional health. Some of their findings emphasized that experiencing new settings and environments elevated metabolic rates, which helps boost your body’s metabolism.

Here are some of the benefits the researchers noted:

• Mental stimulation. Traveling awakens the brain to new experiences, providing mental stimulation. This can stave off cognitive decline.

• Increased physical activity. Getting away from your desk and on your feet to explore new regions helps to maintain physical strength and mobility. Whether it’s taking a stroll throughout new towns and cities or a hike along the beach, your body will benefit.

• Lower stress levels. The research paper noted significant reduction in stress for those who ventured away from the daily grind of work and housework. Traveling helps you recharge and relax away from the pressures of daily life.

• Increased resilience. Exposure to new challenges helps the body’s adaptive stress response, which makes us more resilient and youthful.