WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: travel | metabolism | stress | dr. crandall
OPINION

Travel Keeps You Young

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 04 March 2026 04:17 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia found that positive travel experiences help protect against signs of aging, both mentally and physically.

Stepping out of your daily routine and exposing yourself to new cultures and experiences can improve mental clarity and emotional health. Some of their findings emphasized that experiencing new settings and environments elevated metabolic rates, which helps boost your body’s metabolism.

Here are some of the benefits the researchers noted:

• Mental stimulation. Traveling awakens the brain to new experiences, providing mental stimulation. This can stave off cognitive decline.

• Increased physical activity. Getting away from your desk and on your feet to explore new regions helps to maintain physical strength and mobility. Whether it’s taking a stroll throughout new towns and cities or a hike along the beach, your body will benefit.

• Lower stress levels. The research paper noted significant reduction in stress for those who ventured away from the daily grind of work and housework. Traveling helps you recharge and relax away from the pressures of daily life.

• Increased resilience. Exposure to new challenges helps the body’s adaptive stress response, which makes us more resilient and youthful.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia found that positive travel experiences help protect against signs of aging, both mentally and physically.
travel, metabolism, stress, dr. crandall
194
2026-17-04
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved