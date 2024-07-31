WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Stroke Symptoms to Look For

Wednesday, 31 July 2024

There are ways to prevent a stroke from becoming disabling. The advent of clot-busting drugs, which are used to dissolve a blood clot in the brain and restore blood flow, has revolutionized treatment. But these drugs must be given promptly to be effective. That can be a stumbling block.

In truth, a sense of urgency in stroke treatment is sometimes lacking. That’s too bad because as doctors sometimes say “time is brain.” Stroke awareness also leaves a lot to be desired.

One CDC survey found that 93 percent of respondents recognized sudden numbness on one side of the body as a symptom of stroke, but only 38 percent were aware of all the major symptoms:

• Weakness or numbness on one side of the body

• Drooping on one side of the face

• Difficulty reading words or understanding speech

• Slurred speech

• Sudden, severe headache

• Loss of peripheral vision

• Difficulty walking

One or more of these symptoms should alert you to call 911. The quicker you get to the hospital, the better. If it’s happening to you, don’t drive yourself.

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 04:25 PM
