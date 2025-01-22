WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

How Stress Harms Your Heart

Stress is the body’s natural response to threat — a survival mechanism. Of course, the sources of threat have certainly changed. In prehistoric times, that threat may have come from an impending attack by a wild animal; these days, stress can more likely stem from learning your colleague was given the promotion you were seeking.

When we’re under stress, the body reacts with a “flight-or-fight” response, releasing hormones — primarily adrenaline and cortisol — that increase heartbeat and blood pressure, giving us the ability to run away or stay and fight.

An unexpected burst of hormones — such as occurs with a sudden fit of anger — can actually bring on a heart attack.

But more often stress simmers, resulting in a low-level chronic condition that over time hikes the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke.

In addition, chronic stress increases cholesterol levels, which increases the risk of atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, peripheral artery disease, and coronary artery disease.

