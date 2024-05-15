WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: sleep. weight loss | hormones | dr. crandall
OPINION

Sleeping Two More Hours Helps Weight Loss

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 15 May 2024 04:20 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine found that sleeping longer helps reduce your caloric intake.

The 80 participants in the research project were divided into two groups and assigned different sleep patterns. The group who slept for a longer number of hours consumed an average of 270 fewer calories than the control group.

Researchers selected participants between 21 and 40 years of age who slept less than six and a half hours nightly and were overweight. They were randomly divided into two groups. The control group was asked to maintain their normal sleep habits, while the second group was asked to increase their sleep to eight and a half hours.

After two weeks, the researchers measured the number of calories consumed by each group and found that the people who slept longer consumed fewer calories.

Sleep deprivation triggers the hunger hormone ghrelin, while getting adequate sleep activates the hormone leptin, which signals the body when it is full.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine found that sleeping longer helps reduce your caloric intake.
sleep. weight loss, hormones, dr. crandall
161
2024-20-15
Wednesday, 15 May 2024 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved