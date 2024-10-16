WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

How to Find a Good Sleep Clinic

Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Sleep disorders are getting a lot more attention in recent years, and sleep clinics are springing up all over the country. If you think you may have sleep apnea, ask your doctor or healthcare provider for a referral to a qualified sleep clinic, where you can get appropriate testing, evaluation, and follow-up.

Medical schools operate the best sleep clinics, but you can also seek out one that is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), a professional society founded in 1975. To meet the AASM criteria, a clinic needs to prove the qualifications of the physician overseeing the sleep center, the education of the technicians, and continued education of its medical professionals.

If you suspect you have obstructive sleep apnea and you don’t have access to an AASM-accredited sleep center, ask your doctor or contact the AASM for information about in-home testing. This can be done with portable monitoring equipment, and can diagnose obstructive sleep apnea, though it doesn’t provide information on the severity of the condition.

Medicare and most health insurers will cover sleep clinic services, but you should always check beforehand. If you are covered by private health insurance or a Medicare Advantage plan, make sure the facility you use is within your network.

To find an accredited sleep center near you, go to www.aasmnet.org or call (630) 737-9700.

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

