WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: sleep diabetes | dr. crandall
OPINION

Irregular Sleep Increases Diabetes Risk

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 28 January 2026 04:12 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Research found that irregular sleep patterns could be a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. The results “underscore the importance of consistent sleep patterns as a strategy to reduce Type 2 diabetes,” said study lead author Sina Kianersi, Ph.D.

The study involved sleep and health data on more than 84,000 people enrolled in the ongoing UK Biobank study. Subjects were average age 62, and did not have diabetes as the study began.

For seven consecutive nights, the participants wore an accelerometer — a watch-like device that monitors movement while in bed. The researchers also tracked whether or not people developed Type 2 diabetes over the next 7.5 years.

After adjusting for possible confounding factors, Kianersi’s team found a clear association between irregular sleep patterns and a heightened risk for Type 2 diabetes. “Irregular” sleep was defined as sleep duration that changed by an average of 60 minutes or more between nights.

People with an irregular sleep pattern were 34 percent more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes compared to people whose nightly sleep didn’t vary as much.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Research found that irregular sleep patterns could be a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. The results underscore the importance of consistent sleep patterns as a strategy to reduce Type 2 diabetes.
sleep diabetes, dr. crandall
176
2026-12-28
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 04:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved