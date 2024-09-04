WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: parkinsons | nervous system | heart failure | dr. crandall
OPINION

Parkinson's Doubles Your Chance of Heart Disease

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 04 September 2024 04:11 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Parkinson’s disease is second to Alzheimer’s as the most common neurodegenerative ailment in the United States, affecting at least 1 million Americans. This disabling condition, marked by tremors, muscular rigidity, and slow, imprecise movements, primarily affects middle-age and elderly people.

The precise cause of Parkinson’s disease is unknown, but many of its symptoms are caused by a loss of neurons that produce a chemical messenger called dopamine. When dopamine levels decrease, it causes abnormal brain activity that leads to impaired movement and other symptoms.

Parkinson’s disease is also known to affect the heart. In fact, people with Parkinson’s disease are not often listed as dying from Parkinson’s itself, but from associated disorders with which it is linked, including heart disease.

By the time Parkinson’s patients are diagnosed — usually based on the appearance of tremors and motor-control symptoms associated with the disease — about 60 percent are also suffering from serious damage to the heart’s connections with the sympathetic nervous system — which, when healthy, spurs the heart to accelerate its pumping to match changes in activity and blood pressure.

As nerves that govern heart function degenerate, the body is less prepared to react to stress. Simple changes such as standing up can result in fatigue, fainting, and falling — all events that are related to Parkinson’s disease.

Other studies have noted that Parkinson’s sufferers are twice as likely to develop heart disease, and they have a 50 percent higher risk of dying from the condition. The website ParkinsonsDisease.net reports: “People with Parkinson’s disease have a similarly increased risk of developing congestive heart failure.”

Congestive heart failure (also often called simply “heart failure”) indicates that the heart has become weakened to the point that it can no longer pump a sufficient supply of oxygenated blood to the body.

Although the reason isn’t yet known, one study found that the missing link between the Parkinson’s brain and the heart might lie within a person’s cells — specifically in the mitochondria, which are the cells’ power plants. In that study, the researchers described similar mutations found in both inherited Parkinson’s disease and familial congestive heart failure, the type that runs in families.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
People with Parkinson’s disease are not often listed as dying from Parkinson’s itself, but from associated disorders with which it is linked, including heart disease.
parkinsons, nervous system, heart failure, dr. crandall
355
2024-11-04
Wednesday, 04 September 2024 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved